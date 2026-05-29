NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 9 Results – May 29, 2026

Location: Niigata Japan

Venue: Tsubame Civic Gymnasium

Attendence: 825

Tiger Mask IV defeated Tatsuya Matsumoto via Tiger Driver (7:11)

6 Man Tag Team Match

TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Robbie Eagles & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated Masatora Yasuda, Daisuke Sasaki & Toru Yano via Senton on Yasuda (6:51)

Tag Team Match

House Of Torture (Dick Togo & Sho) defeated Unbound Company (Taiji Ishimori & Gedo) via Inside Cradle on Gedo (4:47)

6 Man Tag Team Match

Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado, Kushida & Yoh defeated United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Francesco Akira & Zane Jay) via Hoverboard Lock on Zane Jay (8:44)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

HYO (6) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6) via Hunting (10:11)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Master Wato (10) defeated Daiki Nagai (0) via Tsutenkaku German Suplex (7:45)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Robbie X (8) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi (6) via X Express (8:07)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Nick Wayne (8) defeated Titan (10) via Wayne’s World (12:01)

Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Kosei Fujita (8) defeated Valiente Jr (4) via Thrill Ride (11:01)

Standings After Night 9

Block A

1st Place- Master Wato & Titan (10 Points) (5-2)

2nd Place- Francesco Akira, Nick Wayne, Jun Kasai, Kosei Fujita & Robbie X (8 Points) (4-3)

3rd Place- Ryusuke Taguchi (6 Points) (3-4)

4th Place- Valiente Jr (4 Points) (2-5) (Eliminated)

Last Place- Daiki Nagai (0 Points) (0-7) (Eliminated)

Block B

1st Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado & Sho (8 Points) (4-2)

2nd Place- Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taiji Ishimori, Daisuke Sasaki, Robbie Eagles, Yoh & HYO (6 Points) (3-3)

Last Place- Jakob Austin Young & Kushida (4 Points) (2-4) (On the bubble)