NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 9 Results – May 29, 2026
Location: Niigata Japan
Venue: Tsubame Civic Gymnasium
Attendence: 825
Tiger Mask IV defeated Tatsuya Matsumoto via Tiger Driver (7:11)
6 Man Tag Team Match
TMDK (Hartley Jackson, Robbie Eagles & Ryohei Oiwa) defeated Masatora Yasuda, Daisuke Sasaki & Toru Yano via Senton on Yasuda (6:51)
Tag Team Match
House Of Torture (Dick Togo & Sho) defeated Unbound Company (Taiji Ishimori & Gedo) via Inside Cradle on Gedo (4:47)
6 Man Tag Team Match
Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado, Kushida & Yoh defeated United Empire (Jakob Austin Young, Francesco Akira & Zane Jay) via Hoverboard Lock on Zane Jay (8:44)
Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
HYO (6) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6) via Hunting (10:11)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Master Wato (10) defeated Daiki Nagai (0) via Tsutenkaku German Suplex (7:45)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Robbie X (8) defeated Ryusuke Taguchi (6) via X Express (8:07)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Nick Wayne (8) defeated Titan (10) via Wayne’s World (12:01)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Kosei Fujita (8) defeated Valiente Jr (4) via Thrill Ride (11:01)
Standings After Night 9
Block A
1st Place- Master Wato & Titan (10 Points) (5-2)
2nd Place- Francesco Akira, Nick Wayne, Jun Kasai, Kosei Fujita & Robbie X (8 Points) (4-3)
3rd Place- Ryusuke Taguchi (6 Points) (3-4)
4th Place- Valiente Jr (4 Points) (2-5) (Eliminated)
Last Place- Daiki Nagai (0 Points) (0-7) (Eliminated)
Block B
1st Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado & Sho (8 Points) (4-2)
2nd Place- Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Taiji Ishimori, Daisuke Sasaki, Robbie Eagles, Yoh & HYO (6 Points) (3-3)
Last Place- Jakob Austin Young & Kushida (4 Points) (2-4) (On the bubble)