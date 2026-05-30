Saturday, May 30, 2026
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AAA Noche de Los Grandes Preview For Tonight (5/30/2026): Monterrey, MEX.

By
Matt Boone
-

AAA returns tonight.

AAA Noche de Los Grandes takes place this evening at 10/9c on YouTube in North America, as well as FOX in Mexico.

Scheduled matches for the May 30, 2026 show from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, include the following:

    * Mask vs. Mask Match: El Grande Americano vs. “Original” El Grande Americano
    * AAA Latin American Championship Match: El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo
    * AAA World Cruiserweight Championship Match: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Rey Fenix
    * AAA World Tag Team Championship Match: Psycho Clown & Pagano (c) vs. The War Raiders

Check back here tonight for complete AAA Noche de Los Grandes results.

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