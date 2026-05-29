TNA iMPACT Results – May 28, 2026

TNA iMPACT delivered another action-packed episode from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, featuring a Champions Challenge match with championship implications, Fabian Aichner’s TNA in-ring debut, and a controversial victory by Stacks over Santino Marella.

Location: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium – Sacramento, California

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

Champions Challenge Match

Mike Santana, Mustafa Ali, Brian Myers, Cedric Alexander & Bear Bronson (w/ Alisha Edwards) vs. Leon Slater, Eric Young, KC Navarro, Elijah & Frankie Kazarian

Under Champions Challenge rules, any challenger who pins a champion earns a future title opportunity.

The match featured constant action as all ten competitors exchanged momentum throughout. Elijah impressed early, walking the ropes before taking down Brian Myers, while Mike Santana and Elijah shared a respectful exchange after narrowly missing each other with offensive attempts.

Eric Young eventually entered the fray and immediately targeted Santana, while Frankie Kazarian and Mustafa Ali added to the fast-paced action. A wild brawl erupted after Elijah hit a pop-up powerbomb on Ali, with competitors spilling all around ringside.

The action continued at a frantic pace until KC Navarro found an opening late in the contest. After Leon Slater nearly secured victory with a Swanton 450, Alisha Edwards placed Ali’s foot on the ropes to save the match. Moments later, Navarro capitalized.

Winners: Leon Slater, Eric Young, KC Navarro, Elijah & Frankie Kazarian via pinfall

Navarro pinned Mustafa Ali following a Blessing in Disguise, earning himself a future TNA International Championship opportunity.

Backstage – Arianna Grace & Stacks

Arianna Grace claimed she was a more deserving Knockouts Champion than Lei Ying Lee, while Stacks promised to send Santino Marella and his “sock puppet” into retirement.

The Righteous Video Message

The Righteous issued a challenge to The Hardys, inviting them to meet them in a mysterious “Wicked Garden.”

Tessa Blanchard vs. Harley Hudson

Harley Hudson started strong, using her power and athleticism to put Blanchard on the defensive. However, Tessa targeted Hudson’s knee throughout the match, systematically wearing her down.

Despite a late comeback attempt by Hudson, Blanchard’s aggression ultimately paid off.

Winner: Tessa Blanchard via pinfall (Buzzsaw DDT)

TNA Injury Report

Steve Maclin refused medical evaluation following his TNA World Championship match and his status remains unknown

Jada Stone is out after suffering injuries from Xia Brookside’s Dark Side DDT

Moose continues to deal with the effects of a recent backstage attack

Santino Marella and Stacks have both been medically cleared

Backstage – The Elegance Brand

The Concierge warned Knockouts World Champion Lei Ying Lee not to cost The Elegance Brand victory later in the evening.

Director of Authority Santino Marella vs. Stacks (w/ Arianna Grace)

Santino controlled much of the early action, using his amateur wrestling background to frustrate Stacks.

Late in the match, Santino attempted to use the Cobra, but Arianna Grace interfered and distracted him. Stacks took advantage and rolled Santino up.

Winner: Stacks via pinfall

Post-Match Confrontation

Grace and Stacks mocked Santino after the match before attempting another attack.

Indi Hartwell ran out to make the save and challenged them to an immediate mixed tag match.

Daria Rae interrupted and refused to sanction the bout. Instead, she announced that Stacks and Santino would face each other again next week.

Backstage – AJ Francis

AJ Francis complained that his paperwork was not ready, with an unnamed employee assuring him it would be completed shortly.

Fabian Aichner vs. Eddie Edwards (w/ Alisha Edwards)

This marked Fabian Aichner’s official TNA in-ring debut.

Aichner impressed throughout the contest, using his power advantage to dominate large portions of the match. Eddie Edwards repeatedly relied on distractions from Alisha Edwards to stay competitive.

After Alisha was ejected from ringside, Aichner appeared to have Edwards beaten. However, the rest of The System stormed the ring before he could secure the victory.

Winner: Fabian Aichner via disqualification

Post-Match Attack

The System immediately assaulted Aichner following the match.

Cedric Alexander finished the attack with a Lumbar Check as The System stood tall over TNA’s newest arrival.

Knockouts Champion Challenge Match

Lei Ying Lee, Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance vs. Mara Sadé, Xia Brookside & Elayna Black

The six-woman tag team match featured multiple intersecting rivalries, including the ongoing issues between Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside.

Lee and Brookside repeatedly targeted one another whenever they entered the ring, while Mara Sadé and Elayna Black provided additional chaos.

Late in the match, Mr. Elegance attempted to get involved, but Keith Jardine cut him off and chased The Concierge away from ringside.

Moments later, interference once again played a role in the finish. The victory came after Lei Ying Lee scored the decisive fall following a chaotic sequence involving all six competitors.

Winners: Lei Ying Lee, Heather By Elegance & M By Elegance via pinfall

This week’s episode of TNA iMPACT continued to advance multiple championship storylines while introducing Fabian Aichner as a major new player. KC Navarro earned a future shot at Mustafa Ali’s International Championship, Stacks stole a victory over Santino Marella, and Tessa Blanchard continued her momentum. Meanwhile, The System remains one of the most dominant forces in TNA, although Aichner may have proven he is more than capable of standing up to them.