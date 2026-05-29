Leon Slater Confirmed For Ultimate X Match At TNA Slammiversary

During Thursday’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, the company announced that former X-Division Champion Leon Slater will compete in the Ultimate X Match at the 2026 Slammiversary pay-per-view (PPV) next month. This match will feature Cedric Alexander’s X-Division Championship on the line. Currently, other competitors for the match have not yet been revealed.

It was also announced that all titles will be defended during the event, although the specific matches for those titles have yet to be officially confirmed.

TNA Slammiversary is scheduled for Sunday, June 28th, at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will be broadcast live on PPV.