Fabian Aichner Officially Signs With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling has announced that former WWE star Fabian Aichner has officially signed a contract with the organization. This significant news was first reported by Sports Illustrated.

You can check out the full announcement below:

“TNA Wrestling confirmed today that it has signed international superstar Fabian Aichner, as first reported by Sports Illustrated. Fabian made a shocking appearance May 14 on Thursday Night Impact! moments after Cedric Alexander dethroned Leon Slater for the TNA X Division Championship. Born in Italy, Aichner made his pro wrestling debut in 2011 and spent about eight years working for WWE. From The Fabian Files … 1. Speaks three languages: Italian, German and English; 2. Was a pro skier before becoming a pro wrestler; 3. Can ride a unicycle; 4. His favorite wrestlers are Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar; 5. Loves automobile racing, particularly Formula 1; 6. Lifelong Ferrari fan in F1; 7. Grew up in a village with 2,000 people in northern Italy; 8. “Arnold Schwarzenegger is my hero since I was 5 years-old after seeing the movie Commando; 9. “Michael Jordan is my favorite sports athlete; 10. Recently started jiu-jitsu.”

Aichner, who performed under the ring name Giovanni Vinci during his 8-year tenure with WWE from 2017 to 2025, made an appearance in TNA towards the end of the May 14th episode of Thursday Night iMPACT. He confronted the newly crowned TNA X-Division Champion, Cedric Alexander. Aichner made his in-ring debut for TNA the following night, competing in a singles match against Eddie Edwards from The System.