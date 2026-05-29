Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, scheduled to air next week from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, on AMC and TNA+.

In the show, The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) will face The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) in a Wicked Garden Match. Additionally, Indi Hartwell, along with TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella, will compete against BirthRight (Arianna Grace and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) in a Mixed Tag Team Match. Furthermore, BDE will go up against The System’s Eddie Edwards in singles action.

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