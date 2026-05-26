Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will air this week from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, on AMC and TNA+.

The show will feature TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana teaming up with X-Division Champion “Prime” Cedric Alexander, World Tag Team Champions Bear Bronson and “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers, and International Champion Mustafa Ali in a Men’s Champion Challenge Match. They will face off against “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater, “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian, “The Drifter” Elijah, KC Navarro, and “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young.

In addition to the Men’s Champion Challenge Match, the show will feature former WWE star Fabian Aichner making his in-ring debut with the company as he faces The System’s Eddie Edwards in a singles match. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella will go up against BirthRight’s Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo in singles action. Additionally, Harley Hudson will battle The Diamond Collective’s “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard in a singles match, and there will also be a Knockouts Champion Challenge Match.

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