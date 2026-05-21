Fabian Aichner Files New Trademark For “IL Gladiatore”

TNA Wrestling star Fabian Aichner, formerly known as Giovanni Vinci in WWE, recently submitted a trademark application for the term “IL Gladiatore” on May 19, as reported by Fightful.com. The trademark is intended for entertainment services.

Aichner made his TNA debut on the live episode of iMPACT on AMC last week. He appeared toward the end of the show, confronting the newly crowned TNA X-Division Champion, Cedric Alexander, after Alexander’s victory over Leon Slater.

Aichner, who wrestled as Giovanni Vinci during his eight-year tenure with WWE, has not competed since December 13, 2024, when he faced Luke Gallows in a dark match on Friday Night SmackDown.

The former member of Imperium was released from WWE in February 2025.

Below is the description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO):

“IC 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.”