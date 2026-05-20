TNA Announces Return Of Ladder Match For Slammiversary 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced the return of the Ladder Match at the 2026 Slammiversary Pay-Per-View (PPV). The competitors for this matchup have not yet been revealed.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, this year’s event will start early to avoid competing directly with AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026, which will take place on the same day. Additionally, this year’s Slammiversary will feature the return of Ultimate X, with the X-Division Championship on the line in this signature match.

TNA Slammiversary 2026 is scheduled for Sunday, June 28th, at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.