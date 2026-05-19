Tuesday, May 19, 2026
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TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 5/14/2026

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

According to WrestleNomics, last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew an average of 196,000 viewers and achieved a rating of 0.03 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a 19.51% increase from the previous week’s viewership of 164,000 and nearly a 50% rise from the prior week’s rating of 0.02 in the same demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

The rating in the key 18-49 demographic matched the 0.03 rating from two weeks ago. The total audience was slightly lower than that episode’s 209,000 viewers but showed improvement from the April 23 episode, which had 175,000 viewers.

Additionally, TNA iMPACT faces challenges in providing meaningful year-over-year comparisons due to the lack of available viewership numbers from 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT is averaging a 0.039 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 219,000 viewers.

This episode was headlined by “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, defending the TNA X-Division Title against the new TNA X-Division Champion, “Prime” Cedric Alexander, in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match.

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