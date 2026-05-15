D-Von Dudley Reveals Failed TNA Drug Test Had No Consequences

D-Von Dudley has openly admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs during his time in TNA Wrestling, revealing that he used PEDs for approximately three years before ultimately deciding to stop because of his children.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the WWE and TNA Hall of Famer explained that his decision initially stemmed from both medical and professional reasons.

According to D-Von, low testosterone levels led to a doctor prescribing treatment, while the brutal demands of wrestling full-time made recovery assistance tempting. “We’re on the road 300 days out of the year,” D-Von explained. “There are certain steroids that would help you to recover quicker and faster.”

He described how the physical punishment of wrestling multiple nights per week made recovery increasingly difficult. “When you’re putting your bodies and careers on the line four to five days a week, the hurt and pain that came through our body… the steroids pretty much subdued that pain. It made you heal quicker.”

D-Von revealed that during the period he bulked up dramatically, climbing from his usual 242–250 pounds to nearly 300 pounds.

However, the added size quickly became physically overwhelming. “I felt horrible, because I wasn’t used to carrying that much weight around,” he admitted. “When it got to the point where I couldn’t breathe anymore… that was when I realized, maybe you shouldn’t do this anymore.”

One of the most striking revelations involved a failed TNA drug test that, according to D-Von, resulted in virtually no punishment. “I got a phone call said, ‘Hey, you’ve been tested positive for such and such,’” D-Von recalled. “I went, ‘So what are you telling me?’ He’s like, ‘Just don’t do it again. Goodbye.’ Click.”

D-Von clarified that the incident occurred under TNA’s previous ownership structure and not under the company’s current regime.

The turning point for him personally came when his sons, TNT — Terrence and Terrell — began pursuing wrestling careers themselves. “My kids were the reason why I stopped,” D-Von said.

He explained that he did not want his sons following the same path or feeling conflicted by his example. “How can I preach to them and tell them not to do it when their father was doing it?”

D-Von said he repeatedly warned them about the dangers associated with PED use. “Do not do it. Trust me. It’s not going to be good. Not to mention it’s gonna hurt you and it could possibly kill you.”

While discussing the subject candidly, D-Von stressed that he always worked through medical supervision rather than obtaining substances illegally and believes he avoided long-term physical damage by stopping when he did. “Thank God nothing happened,” he said. “Thank God I escaped without any injuries to any parts of my body because of the use.”

He closed with a message directed toward younger wrestlers and athletes entering sports. “If you have the opportunity to get into this wrestling business… trust me, you could do without it. Just put in the hard work and determination.”