TNA Bringing Back Ultimate X For Slammiversary 2026

During Thursday’s live episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, commentators Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt announced that the TNA X-Division Championship will be defended in the Ultimate X match, TNA’s signature stipulation, at Slammiversary 2026.

In the main event of the show, “Prime” Cedric Alexander from The System defeated “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match to win the X-Division Championship. With this victory, Alexander prevented Slater from achieving the longest title reign in X-Division history by just one day.

TNA Slammiversary, the company’s next pay-per-view, will take place on Sunday, June 28th, at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The event will be available on TNA+ and through pay-per-view. The Ultimate X match is the first match announced for the show.