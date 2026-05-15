Friday, May 15, 2026
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Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

By
James Hetfield
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, which will air next week from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, on AMC and TNA+.

The TNA World Champion, “The Realest” Mike Santana, will defend his title against “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin.

Additionally, Order 4’s TNA International Champion, Mustafa Ali, will hold a TNA International Championship Open Challenge.

Don’t forget to join us every Thursday night for comprehensive coverage of the TNA iMPACT results.

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