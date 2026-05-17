Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Taping Results From 5/15/2026

TNA Wrestling recently held television tapings on Friday at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California. These tapings were for upcoming episodes of iMPACT on AXS TV and Xplosion, following Thursday’s live episode of iMPACT on AMC.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Carlos Estrada:

– The Hometown Man def. Order 4’s John Skyler.

– The Elegance Brand’s TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Heather By Elegance def. Brittnie Brooks.

– The System (Eddie Edwards, TNA X-Division Champion “Prime” Cedric Alexander, TNA World Tag Team Champions “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers and Bear Bronson and Alisha Edwards) cuts a promo.

– Indi Hartwell vs. Elayna Black ended in a no contest after BirthRight’s Arianna Grace interfered.

– Order 4’s Mustafa Ali (c) def. Chazz “Starboy” Hall to retain his TNA International Championship.

– Xia Brookside def. Jada Stone.

– “The Realest” Mike Santana (c) def. “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin to retain his TNA World Championship.

– AJ Francis cuts a promo.

– The Elegance Brand’s Mr. Elegance def. Léi Yǐng Lee.

– The Diamond Collective’s “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard def. Harley Hudson.

– TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella and Indi Hartwell def. BirthRight (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Arianna Grace).

– The System’s Eddie Edwards def. BDE.

– “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young cuts a promo.

– The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) def. The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) in a Wicked Garden Match.