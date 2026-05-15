WWE NXT Live Event Results From Buffalo, New York 5/15/2026

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Buffalo Riverworks in Buffalo, New York, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) def. BirthRight (WWE Men’s Speed Champion Lexis King and Uriah Connors) in a Tag Team Match.

– Tristan Angels def. WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill in a Singles Match.

– The Culling’s Niko Vance def. Tate Wilder in a Singles Match.

– Myles Borne (c) def. Grayson Waller to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.

– Bayley, WrenQCC’s Kendal Grey and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley def. ZARIA, Nikkita Lyons and Kelani Jordan in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta, Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) and Jaida Parker def. The Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes and Myka Lockwood) in an 8-Person Mixed Tag Team Match.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice (c) def. “Too Strong” Kali Armstrong to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– Tony D’Angelo (c) def. Naraku to retain his WWE NXT Championship Match.