NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 2 Results – May 16, 2026
Location: Tokyo Japan
Venue: Esforta Arena
Attendence: 1,076
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Valiente Jr (2) defeated Daiki Nagai (0) via Valiente Special (4:50)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Ryusuke Taguchi (4) defeated Master Wato (0) via Recientemente (2:10)
Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Yoh (2) defeated Jakob Austin Young (0) via Direct Drive (5:18)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Robbie X (2) defeated Francesco Akira (0) via Xecution (8:53)
Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Daisuke Sasaki (4) defeated Kushida (2) via Crossface (7:17)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Titan (4) defeated Jun Kasai (0) via Llave Inmortal Variation (9:08)
Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Sho (4) defeated Robbie Eagles (0) via Shock Arrow (12:10)
Block A Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Kosei Fujita (4) defeated Nick Wayne (2) via Thrill Ride (11:38)
Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado (2) defeated Taiji Ishimori (2) via Numero Dos (15:01) (Recommend)
Standings After Night 2
Block A
1st Place- Ryusuke Taguchi, Kosei Fujita & Titan (4 Points) (2-0)
2nd Place- Nick Wayne & Robbie X (2 Points) (1-1) & Valiente Jr (2 Points) (1-0)
Last Place- Francesco Akira, Master Wato & Daiki Nagai (0 Points) (0-2) & Jun Kasai (0 Points) (0-1)
Block B
1st Place- Daisuke Sasaki & Sho (4 Points) (2-0)
2nd Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado, Taiji Ishimori, Kushida, HYO & Yoh (2 Points) (1-1)
Last Place- Jakob Austin Young & Robbie Eagles (0 Points) (0-2) & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (0 Points) (0-1)