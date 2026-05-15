Sunday, May 17, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

ROH Supercard Of Honor Results – May 15, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-

ROH Supercard Of Honor Results – May 15, 2026

ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara defeated Action Andretti via GTH (11:29) (Pre Show)

Rush defeated LSG via Bull’s Horns (0:41) (Pre Show)

Tag Team Match
Mina Shirakawa & Queen Aminata defeated Janai Kai & Lacey Lane via Figure 4 on Kai (7:41) (Pre Show)

Tag Team Match
The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Myron Reed) defeated The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) via Soup Kitchin on Daivari (11:22) (Pre Show)

Pure Rules Match
Nigel McGuinness defeated Josh Woods via Lariat (14:53)

Women’s Television Title Match
Red Velvet (c) defeated Viva Van via Stir It Up (11:18) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Television Title Match
AR Fox (c) defeated Lio Rush via 450 Splash (15:42) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Women’s Pure Title Match
Deonna Purrazzo (c) defeated Diamante via Venus De Milo (13:01) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Pure Title Match
Lee Moriarty (c) defeated Ace Austin via Trap Pin (16:06) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

6 Man Tag Team Titles Match
The Outrunners (Truth Mangum & Turbo Floyd) & Dalton Castle defeated Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) (c) via Run & Hide on Taylor (17:52) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!!)

AEW National Title Match
Mark Davis (c) defeated Xelhua via Lariat (14:14) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

ROH World Title Match
Bandido (c) defeated Blake Christian via 21 Deadlift Plex (26:05) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!) (Recommend)

Women’s Title Survival Of The Fittest Match
Athena (c) defeated Zayda Steel, Trish Adora, Yuka Sakazaki, Billie Starkz & Maya World via O Face on World (26:12) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved