ROH Supercard Of Honor Results – May 15, 2026

ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara defeated Action Andretti via GTH (11:29) (Pre Show)

Rush defeated LSG via Bull’s Horns (0:41) (Pre Show)

Tag Team Match

Mina Shirakawa & Queen Aminata defeated Janai Kai & Lacey Lane via Figure 4 on Kai (7:41) (Pre Show)

Tag Team Match

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Myron Reed) defeated The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) via Soup Kitchin on Daivari (11:22) (Pre Show)

Pure Rules Match

Nigel McGuinness defeated Josh Woods via Lariat (14:53)

Women’s Television Title Match

Red Velvet (c) defeated Viva Van via Stir It Up (11:18) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Television Title Match

AR Fox (c) defeated Lio Rush via 450 Splash (15:42) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Women’s Pure Title Match

Deonna Purrazzo (c) defeated Diamante via Venus De Milo (13:01) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Pure Title Match

Lee Moriarty (c) defeated Ace Austin via Trap Pin (16:06) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

6 Man Tag Team Titles Match

The Outrunners (Truth Mangum & Turbo Floyd) & Dalton Castle defeated Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) (c) via Run & Hide on Taylor (17:52) (NEW CHAMPIONS!!!!)

AEW National Title Match

Mark Davis (c) defeated Xelhua via Lariat (14:14) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

ROH World Title Match

Bandido (c) defeated Blake Christian via 21 Deadlift Plex (26:05) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!) (Recommend)

Women’s Title Survival Of The Fittest Match

Athena (c) defeated Zayda Steel, Trish Adora, Yuka Sakazaki, Billie Starkz & Maya World via O Face on World (26:12) (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)