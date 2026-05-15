Sunday, May 17, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

GCW Guilty Conscience Results – May 15, 2026

By
Ethan Black
-
GCW Guilty Conscience
GCW Guilty Conscience

GCW Guilty Conscience Results – May 15, 2026

6 Person Tag Team Match
August Matthews, Davey Bang & Gavin Ash defeated Juni Underwood, Logan Cavazos & Kristian Robinson

Dr Redacted defeated Jimmy Lloyd

CPA defeated Jeffrey John

1 Called Manders defeated Gary Jay

Vipress defeated Allysin Kay

Terry Yaki defeated Joey Janela

Tag Team Match
The Pillars (Malcolm Monroe 3 & Tommy Vendetta) defeated Cogar Brothers (GCW World Champion Atticus & Otis)

Ultraviolent Title Match
Matt Tremont (c) defeated Anakin Murphy (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)

Death Match
John Wayne Murdoch defeated Slade

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved