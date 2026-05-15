GCW Guilty Conscience Results – May 15, 2026
6 Person Tag Team Match
August Matthews, Davey Bang & Gavin Ash defeated Juni Underwood, Logan Cavazos & Kristian Robinson
Dr Redacted defeated Jimmy Lloyd
CPA defeated Jeffrey John
1 Called Manders defeated Gary Jay
Vipress defeated Allysin Kay
Terry Yaki defeated Joey Janela
Tag Team Match
The Pillars (Malcolm Monroe 3 & Tommy Vendetta) defeated Cogar Brothers (GCW World Champion Atticus & Otis)
Ultraviolent Title Match
Matt Tremont (c) defeated Anakin Murphy (STILL CHAMPION!!!!)
Death Match
John Wayne Murdoch defeated Slade