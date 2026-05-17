Willow Character Is Returning Soon In TNA

Matt Hardy says the next evolution of the Hardys’ character work in TNA Wrestling will blend elements of Broken Matt, Brother Nero, and Willow, with Willow expected to appear again very soon.

Speaking on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Hardy explained that the current direction is not simply a return to the original Broken Hardys presentation, but an expansion of it.

“Yes, it is. It is going to be a little bit of hybrid characters, I think, of both Broken Matt and Brother Nero. And there’s going to be some Willow thrown in there. A lot of people have been wanting to see Willow here and there. I think you’re going to see some Willow pretty soon, pretty soon.”

Hardy went on to describe the new version of the characters as something larger than the original Broken universe, teasing a reinvention that combines elements of his real personality with the surreal Broken Matt presentation.

“And I think going forward, you’ll see these guys, as I described in that video, I said, you know what you have unlocked here, Righteous. When you have opened Pandora’s box and said, it’s not just the Broken Hardys, but the Broken Hardys are a gateway to what we will become.”

“We have a pretty strong game plan about what we want to do going forward, as far as totally reinventing ourselves again and becoming a… my character is going to go to a different level as something else, is what we’re thinking. But it is going to kind of combine Broken Matt and Matt Hardy, so that even Broken Matt can speak crazy here and there, if he wants to say words funny, but he also talks normally.”

Hardy also reflected on the importance of reinventing characters throughout a wrestling career, noting that remaining static eventually causes performers to become stale no matter how popular they are.

“We could be like the Rock and Roll Express, and we could have just done the stuff that we did in the late 90s, early 2000s and rock and rolled with that and still done that. But it’s fun to change.”

“You can’t remain the same character forever, because that character that you have done for years and years and years, eventually it’s old, and you have to do something new.”

Hardy later praised Christian Cage for his current work in All Elite Wrestling, calling him one of the best modern examples of strong character evolution.

“One of the great examples of it is what Christian Cage is doing in AEW… He’s really so focused in and zoned in on what he’s doing. And he did not change that. And it’s a character that makes it fun.”