Every TNA Championship Will Be Defended At Slammiversary

TNA has announced that all of the company’s titles will be defended at the 2026 Slammiversary pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for next month.

This announcement follows TNA’s confirmation of a Ladder Match for the event. Additionally, the X-Division Title, currently held by “Prime” Cedric Alexander from The System, will be defended in the returning Ultimate X Match.

As reported by PWMania.com, this year’s event will have an early start time to avoid conflicting with AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2026, which is taking place on the same day.

TNA’s current championship lineup includes World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana, International Champion Order 4’s Mustafa Ali, X-Division Champion “Prime” Cedric Alexander, World Tag Team Champions The System (Bear Bronson and “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers), Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee, and Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Elegance Brand (M and Heather By Elegance).

TNA Slammiversary 2026 will take place on Sunday, June 28, at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. Although not all matchups have been revealed yet, the card is expected to take shape soon.