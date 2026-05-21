TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (5/21/2026): Sacramento, CA.

The road to TNA Slammiversary continues tonight in “The Golden State.”
TNA iMPACT is live at 9/8c on AMC TV this evening from Sacramento, California, with the following matches and segments advertised:
- * Xia Brookside vs. Jada Stone
* Indi Hartwell vs Elayna Black
* Vincent vs. Broken Matt Hardy
* TNA International Championship match: Mustafa Ali (w/Order 4) (c) vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall
* TNA World Championship match: Mike Santana (c) vs. Steve Maclin
Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.
.@SteveMaclin takes on @Santana_Proud for the TNA World Championship THURSDAY at 9/8c on @AMC_TV, @AMCPlus and TNA+, and 8pm ET on @Sportsnet 360. #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/Ug9brE0a18
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 20, 2026