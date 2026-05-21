TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (5/21/2026): Sacramento, CA.

The road to TNA Slammiversary continues tonight in “The Golden State.”

TNA iMPACT is live at 9/8c on AMC TV this evening from Sacramento, California, with the following matches and segments advertised:

* Xia Brookside vs. Jada Stone

* Indi Hartwell vs Elayna Black

* Vincent vs. Broken Matt Hardy

* TNA International Championship match: Mustafa Ali (w/Order 4) (c) vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall

* TNA World Championship match: Mike Santana (c) vs. Steve Maclin

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.