Thursday, May 21, 2026
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TNA iMPACT Preview For Tonight (5/21/2026): Sacramento, CA.

By
Matt Boone
-
TNA iMPACT on AMC
TNA iMPACT on AMC

The road to TNA Slammiversary continues tonight in “The Golden State.”

TNA iMPACT is live at 9/8c on AMC TV this evening from Sacramento, California, with the following matches and segments advertised:

    * Xia Brookside vs. Jada Stone
    * Indi Hartwell vs Elayna Black
    * Vincent vs. Broken Matt Hardy
    * TNA International Championship match: Mustafa Ali (w/Order 4) (c) vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall
    * TNA World Championship match: Mike Santana (c) vs. Steve Maclin

Check back here tonight for complete TNA iMPACT results.

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