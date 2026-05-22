TNA iMPACT Results – May 21, 2026

Location: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium – Sacramento, California

Ring Announcer: McKenzie Mitchell

Commentary Team: Tom Hannifan & Matthew Rehwoldt

Backstage Interviewer: Gia Miller

The System In-Ring Promo

The System opened the show boasting about their dominance and claiming nobody in TNA could stop them.

Cedric Alexander bragged about ending Leon Slater’s pursuit of the longest X-Division Championship reign in company history before calling out Fabian Aichner, who interrupted the celebration.

Aichner stated that the bigger the fight, the better he becomes, and challenged Alexander for the X-Division Championship. Before Alexander could answer, The System attempted to jump Aichner, but he fought them off and locked a chokehold onto Alexander before the group pulled him away.

Backstage – Steve Maclin & Daria Rae

Daria Rae told Steve Maclin that she recognized his value when the TNA Board of Directors did not. She said Maclin now had the opportunity to take out Mike Santana like nobody else has been able to.

Elayna Black vs. Indi Hartwell

Arianna Grace and Stacks joined commentary for the match.

The bout ended abruptly after Grace attacked Hartwell from ringside.

Result: No Contest

Following the match, Grace blamed Santino Marella for losing the Knockouts Championship. Santino appeared and threatened to “ground” her before Daria Rae interrupted and informed him he would need official approval to compete.

Backstage – The Elegance Brand

The Elegance Brand appeared without Ash when the lights suddenly went out. A “See You Soon” message from Rosemary, Allie, and Mara Sadé appeared, unsettling the group.

Broken Matt Hardy vs. Vincent

Jeff Hardy and Dutch were handcuffed to opposite ring posts during the match.

Dutch repeatedly interfered to help Vincent gain the advantage until the arena lights went out and Willow made a surprise return.

Winner: Broken Matt Hardy via pinfall (Twist of Fate)

Backstage – Elijah & AJ Francis

AJ Francis attempted to pitch a musical collaboration with Elijah, clarifying that he was not suggesting a tag team partnership.

Elijah rejected the idea, saying he preferred to walk alone.

Announcements

Santino Marella announced that next week’s show would feature two Champions Challenge Matches — one for the men and one for the Knockouts division.

Daria Rae later confirmed that Stacks vs. Santino Marella had officially been approved by the board for next week. Eddie Edwards and The System then requested a match against Fabian Aichner, which Rae also approved.

TNA Injury Report

Indi Hartwell is under evaluation

Mike Santana and Steve Maclin are medically cleared

AJ Francis, KC Navarro, and Moose have not been medically cleared

TNA International Championship Match

Mustafa Ali (c) (w/ Order 4) vs. Chazz “Starboy” Hall

John Skyler provided a distraction during the match, but Hall managed to survive Ali’s initial offense.

Winner: Mustafa Ali via pinfall (Sliced Bread)

Result: AND STILL TNA International Champion

Backstage – Santino Marella & Mara Sadé

Santino Marella was shown speaking with Keith Jardine when Mara Sadé approached Jardine and invited him to be in her corner next week to counter Mr. Elegance.

Backstage – Eric Young & Steve Maclin

Eric Young attempted to speak with Steve Maclin backstage, telling him he was finally becoming the man Young always believed he could be.

Young reminded Maclin that regardless of tonight’s outcome, he would be next in line for the TNA World Championship.

Maclin silently stared ahead without responding.

Xia Brookside vs. Jada Stone

Winner: Xia Brookside via pinfall (Dark Side Driver)

TNA World Championship Match

Mike Santana (c) vs. Steve Maclin

Santana successfully retained the championship in the main event after overcoming a determined Steve Maclin.

Winner: Mike Santana via pinfall (Spin the Block)

Result: AND STILL TNA World Champion

This episode of TNA iMPACT further established Mike Santana as the centerpiece of the company while continuing to build major rivalries across the roster. Fabian Aichner’s confrontation with The System added intrigue to the X-Division picture, while Willow’s surprise return created another memorable moment for The Hardys storyline. With Eric Young looming as the next challenger, Santana’s road as champion only continues to get tougher.