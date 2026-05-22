Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the lineup for its upcoming weekly television program, set to air next week from the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium in Sacramento, California, on AMC and TNA+.

In singles action, Harley Hudson will compete against The Diamond Collective’s “The Undeniable Diamond,” Tessa Blanchard. Fabian Aichner will face Eddie Edwards from The System in another singles match. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella will battle Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo from BirthRight in yet another singles match. Additionally, a Men’s and Knockouts’ Champion Challenge Match will take place, with the participants still to be determined.

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