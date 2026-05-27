TNA iMPACT On AMC Viewership And Rating Report For 5/21/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC drew an average of 178,000 viewers and received a rating of 0.03 in the key 18-49 demographic.

These numbers reflect a decline of 9.18% compared to the previous week’s viewership of 196,000, while the rating remains the same as last week at 0.03 in the same demographic. It’s important to note that these figures do not include viewership from AMC+ or TNA+.

The rating in the key 18-49 demographic increased from 0.02 two weeks ago, and the total audience was up from 164,000 viewers from that same episode. Additionally, TNA iMPACT faces challenges in providing meaningful year-over-year comparisons due to a lack of viewership data from 2024 and 2025. So far in 2026, TNA iMPACT is averaging a rating of 0.039 in the key 18-49 demographic and 216,000 viewers.

This episode was headlined by TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana defending his title against “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin.