TNA Champion Admits Retirement Is On His Mind More Than Ever

TNA World Tag Team Champion Brian Myers was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about various topics, including how much longer he plans to wrestle now that he’s in his 40s.

Myers said, “More than ever. Yeah, it’s crazy how much it’s been [on my mind]. I’ll be 41 in a month. Ever since I turned 40, it just feels like, oh man. I always say father time is undefeated, and an injury could stop me. I just want to be the best version of myself, whatever that takes. We talked about Brock earlier, just taking care of yourself and staying healthy. Just because doing this is such a privilege to me. Like I said, when I have my last match, I’m gonna cry like a baby, because I just love it so much. It’s been such a part of my life. I’ve been doing it more than not at this point. So I think about it constantly. But then there’s people who are real motivations to me, like Edge and Christian and Chris Jericho. I see them still doing at a high level, and they’re much older than me. I’m like, okay, sh*t, they’re doing it. Even guys like Frankie Kazarian and Eric Young at work, like they are in the best shape of their lives, still having incredible matches, and they’re a little bit older, and I’m like, okay, like they keep me motivated to stay on the ball.”

On when he feels like he became the veteran in TNA:

“Yeah, I don’t know. It depends. Sometimes I feel like people don’t even see me that way. They don’t go out of their way to ask me for advice or things like that. Not always, you know. So it depends on how you visualize me. Some people are so young, they see me as the losing streak guy, and they don’t even think my opinion is worth a damn, you know. So it is what it is.”

On when he started training at a wrestling school:

“So I was, I’m still am such a wrestling nerd. I read something, an interview with Bret Hart where he said, don’t backyard wrestle and apply yourself to sports in school until you are of age. So I knew I couldn’t do anything until I was 18. I took that advice to heart. So football, wrestling, baseball, straight through and high school and all throughout, growing up. And then as soon as I turned 18, I just went after it. In New York, where I’m from, you can’t wrestle unless you’re 18. So that kept me grounded a little bit.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)