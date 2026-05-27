WWE EVOLVE Results – May 27, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Harlem Lewis defeated Braxton Cole via disqualification after Cole used a steel chair.

– Timothy Thatcher talked to Tate Wilder about how Wilder has moved to NXT, wishing him the best.

– Chazz “Starboy” Hall was highlighted in a video package.

– Nikkita Lyons and Sloane Jacobs defeated Laynie Luck and WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Wendy Choo via pinfall. Since Jacobs pinned Choo, she’ll apparently get a title shot next week.

– Timothy Thatcher said that Elijah Holyfield will debut next week. He also announced Succession III for June 24th where both titles will be on the line. After Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins interrupted, Thatcher booked Riggins against Romeo Moreno for next week.

– PJ Vasa was promoted for next Wednesday.

– Aaron Rourke (c) defeated Tristan Angels via pinfall to retain his WWE EVOLVE Championship. The MOG Squad came out after the match and brawled with Rourke, who was backed up by Cappuccino Jones, Marcus Mathers, and Sam Holloway.