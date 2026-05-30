NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 10 Results – May 30, 2026

Location: Toyama Japan

Venue: Takaoka Techno Dome

Attendence: 957

Tag Team Match

Unbound Company (Daiki Nagai & Robbie X) defeated Tatsuya Matsumoto & Taisei Nakahara via Diving Headbutt on Nakahara (7:42)

Tag Team Match

Nick Wayne & Valiente Jr defeated Masatora Yasuda & Tiger Mask IV via Wayne’s World on Yasuda (5:54)

Tag Team Match

Six Or Nine (Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato) defeated United Empire (Francesco Akira & Zane Jay) via Vendaval on Zane Jay (8:25)

Tag Team Match

TMDK (Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita) defeated Unbound Company (Titan & Gedo) via Headlock on Gedo (5:20)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Jakob Austin Young (6) defeated HYO (6) via Roll Up (9:18)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Yoh (8) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6) via Inside Cradle (3:43)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Robbie Eagles (8) defeated Daisuke Sasaki (6) via Ron Miller Special (13:17)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado (10) defeated Kushida (4) via Pinche Loco (14:35)

Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors

Taiji Ishimori (8) defeated Sho (8) via Bloody Cross (14:45)

Block B Standings After Night 10

1st Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado (10 Points) (5-2)

2nd Place- Taiji Ishimori, Robbie Eagles, Sho & Yoh (8 Points) (4-3)

3rd Place- Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Jakob Austin Young, Daisuke Sasaki & HYO (6 Points) (3-4) (On the bubble)

Last Place- Kushida (4 Points) (2-5) (Eliminated)