NJPW Best Of The Super Juniors 33 Night 10 Results – May 30, 2026
Location: Toyama Japan
Venue: Takaoka Techno Dome
Attendence: 957
Tag Team Match
Unbound Company (Daiki Nagai & Robbie X) defeated Tatsuya Matsumoto & Taisei Nakahara via Diving Headbutt on Nakahara (7:42)
Tag Team Match
Nick Wayne & Valiente Jr defeated Masatora Yasuda & Tiger Mask IV via Wayne’s World on Yasuda (5:54)
Tag Team Match
Six Or Nine (Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato) defeated United Empire (Francesco Akira & Zane Jay) via Vendaval on Zane Jay (8:25)
Tag Team Match
TMDK (Ryohei Oiwa & Kosei Fujita) defeated Unbound Company (Titan & Gedo) via Headlock on Gedo (5:20)
Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Jakob Austin Young (6) defeated HYO (6) via Roll Up (9:18)
Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Yoh (8) defeated Yoshinobu Kanemaru (6) via Inside Cradle (3:43)
Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Robbie Eagles (8) defeated Daisuke Sasaki (6) via Ron Miller Special (13:17)
Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado (10) defeated Kushida (4) via Pinche Loco (14:35)
Block B Match Of The 2026 Best Of The Super Juniors
Taiji Ishimori (8) defeated Sho (8) via Bloody Cross (14:45)
Block B Standings After Night 10
1st Place- Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion El Desperado (10 Points) (5-2)
2nd Place- Taiji Ishimori, Robbie Eagles, Sho & Yoh (8 Points) (4-3)
3rd Place- Yoshinobu Kanemaru, Jakob Austin Young, Daisuke Sasaki & HYO (6 Points) (3-4) (On the bubble)
Last Place- Kushida (4 Points) (2-5) (Eliminated)