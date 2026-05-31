Latest Update On Enzo Amore And Big Bill’s Potential WWE Return

There has been significant discussion recently about the potential return of Enzo Amore and Big Cass (AEW’s Big Bill) to WWE. This chatter began when WrestleVotes reported on Fightful Select earlier this month that WWE is interested in bringing the duo back.

This speculation gained traction after it was reported that Enzo was spotted at the WWE Performance Center during a recent NXT taping.

Further updates from Fightful Select revealed that Amore, now performing as Real1 on the independent circuit, has stopped accepting future bookings. The report also indicated that Big Bill’s contract with AEW is set to expire either at the end of this month or in early June.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Enzo Amore is expected to start in NXT soon. However, there is currently no official news regarding Big Bill. While Meltzer noted the ongoing conversation surrounding Bill, he pointed out that there hasn’t been much discussion about him within WWE. Bill has not competed since the April 6th episode of ROH, and his last appearance on AEW television occurred during a Collision taping in early February. Meltzer acknowledged that a talent’s extended absence from television during their contract year often leads many to speculate about their departure. However, he cited examples like Chris Jericho and Powerhouse Hobbs to suggest that such assumptions aren’t always accurate.

Last year, Jericho was absent from AEW TV for an extended period, leading many to believe he would join WWE after his deal expired. Instead, he returned to television in April. Similarly, Powerhouse Hobbs was frequently featured on TV and even held the AEW World Trios Championship before choosing not to sign a new deal and moving to WWE.

Enzo and Cass were highly successful during their time with WWE. Enzo’s tenure ended controversially in 2018 when he was fired due to allegations of sexual assault. Cass was also released from his contract in June 2018 after a seven-year stint with the company.