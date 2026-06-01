WWE Announces Upcoming Live Tour Of Mexico For This September

WWE has announced that they will be holding a live tour in Mexico this September, featuring the first episodes of RAW and SmackDown in the country in 15 years. Tickets for both shows will go on sale this Friday.

The schedule for WWE’s tour of Mexico is as follows:

– September 9: WWE Live Event – Guadalajara, Mexico

– September 10: WWE Live Event – Monterrey, Mexico

– September 11: WWE SmackDown – Mexico City, Mexico

– September 14: WWE RAW – Mexico City, Mexico

These events will coincide with the first-ever AAA TripleMania 34, which has also been announced to be taking place as follows:

* TripleMania 34 Night One: September 11th – Las Vegas, Nevada (Luxor Hotel & Casino)

* TripleMania 34 Night Two: September 13th – Ciudad de Mexico – Mexico City, Mexico