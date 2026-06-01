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Update On Octagon Jr.’s Injury Status Following AAA TV Tapings

By
James Hetfield
-
Octagon Jr.
Octagon Jr. | AAA

According to a report from PWMania.com, AAA star Octagon Jr. appeared to sustain an injury during the AAA TV tapings for Noche de los Grandes Week Two on Saturday.

PWInsider.com reports that there are circulating rumors that Octagon Jr.’s injury is legitimate; however, he is expected to make a full recovery. Unfortunately, he may be sidelined for a few months.

The injury occurred after Octagon Jr. took a DDT from the top rope delivered by Joaquin Wilde during a five-way match that also featured Mini-Vikingo, Lince Dorado, and Cruz Del Toro. The referee signaled an X, and Octagon Jr. was assisted out of the ring before being taken backstage on a stretcher.

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