Sol Ruca Reveals Her Women’s Wrestling Mount Rushmore

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including notable women to watch in NXT.

Ruca said, “My current favorite right now is Lizzy Rain. I think she’s just the coolest person ever. She’s such a badass and she’s so fun to watch, and every time she comes out in the ring and does her entrance, it’s just like everyone wants to be involved and wants to just have a good time with her. I definitely think Kendal Grey is someone else who is an up-and-comer and who will be up here very, very soon. She’s really, really good [and] has picked this up very quickly. And of course, ZARIA. Got to throw her out there as well.”

On her women’s wrestling Mount Rushmore:

“Definitely going with IYO SKY, because she’s my absolute favorite and I love her. Charlotte Flair for sure. Bianca Belair, and and this last one’s so hard. I feel like I need more people. I’m going to go with Rhea Ripley.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)