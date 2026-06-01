WWE Raw Results – June 1, 2026

The fallout from WWE Clash In Italy goes down today.

WWE returns at 2/1c live on Netflix from Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy on Monday, June 1, 2026, for a special daytime episode of WWE Raw.

Jacob Fatu Acknowledges Roman Reigns As His Tribal Chief

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ airs to kick things off as always. We then shoot into a recap video package looking back at key highlights from Sunday’s WWE Clash In Italy premium live event. From there, we shoot into the partaking garage live where Roman Reigns and The Usos arrive.

As they begin walking, we hear Reigns’ theme begin playing inside Inalpi Arena. The Turin crowd goes nuts as “The OTC” and Jey and Jimmy Uso begin making their way out and heading down to the ring to kick off this week’s post-Clash In Italy show.

The lively crowd delays the start of Reigns’ promo in the ring due to their singing and chanting. Eventually, when Reigns is able to finally speak, he tells Turin to acknowledge him. Reigns says there is no day like acknowledgement day.

Jey gets on the mic and asks where Jacob Fatu is and says he’s already late for his first day on the job. We get Fatu’s music and Jacob Fatu comes out to the ring. Fatu stands face to face with Reigns and Reigns says they don’t want to drag this out and tells Fatu he knows what time it is.

Jey stands in front of Fatu and tells him he knows what time it is. Fatu grabs the mic from Jey and Reigns tells Fatu he’s over here and Fatu walks back over to Reigns. Fatu says he knows what he was getting himself into and he knew the consequences.

He says he knew what would have happened if he was champion after last night and he knew what would happen if he lost. Fatu says losing is something he’s done his whole life and it’s the reason he is standing in front of Reigns right now.

Fatu says last night he lost in front of the whole world and in front of children – they all saw a man take a loss and keep his word. Fatu says last night he lost to his tribal chief – but he didn’t lose to Jey’s punk ass. Fatu acknowledges Reigns.

“The Samoan Werewolf” bends a knee to “The OTC.” Reigns takes Fatu’s hand and helps him back up to his feet. Reigns tells Fatu he loves him and Jimmy says it’s on now and Fatu is now part of the faction and everyone else is a two and they’re the ones. All four do the acknowledgement salute.

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