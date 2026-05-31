Backstage Update On Mick Foley’s Future Role In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer and hardcore legend Mick Foley made his AEW debut last weekend during the Double or Nothing Buy-In pre-show. Foley co-hosted the pre-show alongside Renee Paquette, where he had a segment featuring MJF and then-AEW World Champion Darby Allin. Following this, AEW President Tony Khan announced on social media that Foley is officially “All Elite.”

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Foley is expected to appear at almost all AEW pay-per-views and other programming in some capacity.

This aligns with information reported earlier this week by Fightful Select. Regarding Foley’s possible participation in in-ring activities, Meltzer expressed uncertainty. He also mentioned that Foley had begun training for one final match not long ago, but had to stop due to concussion concerns.

During the Double or Nothing Media Conference Call, AEW President Tony Khan expressed that although he would love to see Foley wrestle, he does not want to put the wrestling legend in a difficult situation. After his debut at Double or Nothing, Foley took to social media and conveyed that he is “genuinely happy” to be a part of AEW.