New AEW World Title Theory Includes Kenny Omega, MJF And Will Ospreay

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW is set to hold a new pay-per-view (PPV) event called Redemption on Sunday, July 26th, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed the possibility of Kenny Omega challenging MJF for the AEW World Title at Redemption. Meltzer speculated that Omega could win the title in front of his home fans, only to lose it to Will Ospreay in a “passing of the torch” moment at All In: London. This scenario would still leave MJF and Darby Allin with opportunities to pursue the title, as Ospreay would not have defeated either of them.

Meltzer also mentioned that if Omega faces MJF at Redemption, it could lead to the return of former AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page, who might assist Omega in overcoming MJF.

Page has been absent from AEW TV since losing a Texas Death Match to MJF, which also cost him the chance to challenge for the World Title in the future at Revolution 2026. MJF regained the title from Allin at last weekend’s Double or Nothing after losing it to Allin the previous month.