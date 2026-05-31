Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Saturday, May 30th, 2026, through Sunday, August 30th, 2026, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

* AEW Collision (Huntsville, Alabama) on May 30th – 1,968 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) on June 3rd – 2,687 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Youngstown, Ohio) on June 6th – 1,383 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Cincinnati, Ohio) on June 10th – 1,231 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Cincinnati, Ohio) on June 11th – 913 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Sugarland, Texas) on June 17th – 1,895 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (Rio Rancho, New Mexico) on June 24th – 1,361 tickets sold.

* AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door (San Jose, California) on June 28th – 5,067 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite and Collision (San Diego, California) on July 1st – 1,974 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Daytona Beach, California) on July 8th – 1,144 tickets sold.

* AEW Dynamite (Boston, Massachusetts) on July 15th – 1,578 tickets sold.

* AEW Collision (Boston) on July 16th – 835 tickets sold.

* AEW All In: London (London, England) on August 30th – 24,983 tickets sold.