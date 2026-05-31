AEW Announces Tournament Format To Crown New TBS Champion

Ahead of Saturday’s live episode of AEW Collision, the promotion announced it would address the future of the vacant AEW TBS Championship during the broadcast. Commentator Tony Schiavone revealed that over the next month, a series of six matches will air across Dynamite and Collision.

Schiavone also announced that the winners of these six matches will compete in AEW’s first-ever Survival of the Fittest Match for the chance to become the new TBS Champion. This match is scheduled for the July 1st episode of Dynamite at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California.

This major announcement follows the news that Willow Nightingale relinquished the TBS Title during the May 20th episode of Dynamite due to a shoulder injury. Nightingale also withdrew from the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament. She was set to face Alex Windsor in the first round of the tournament at Double or Nothing, but that match was ultimately canceled.

AEW has yet to announce the participants for the six qualifying matches leading up to the Survival of the Fittest Match, but updates will be provided as more information becomes available.