Ronda Rousey Explains Why She Is Not Returning To Wrestling Full-Time

Former WWE star and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey spoke with Fox News Digital about various topics, including her independent appearances after WWE.

Rousey said, “By the time I was out, I was like, I would still love to work with Marina because Marina was still active, and we were trying to figure out, ‘Oh, when you were in town, maybe we can figure something out.’ And I just had a short, little window for some reason to be able to do it. We were trying to get pregnant again,” she said. “We were going to start IVF early in the year. We couldn’t really find anything that worked out. So, we reached out to Pro Wrestling Revolver and were like let’s do a charity show to raise money for the Lahaina wildfire survivors. So, that’s kind of how that all came about. There was also a Lucha VaVoom show we were also able to crash in the meantime.”

On her AEW appearance:

“So, then, we got to do the Revolver show and that was awesome and then this last run-in with AEW. I didn’t get to do anything at all because I was in training camp and all these people we’re like, ‘Oh, is Ronda gonna do a match?’ I’m like, I’m in training camp. You guys are crazy. I’m not going to be doing any matches while in training camp. … I love Toni Storm, I love Marina, and it was fun to be there for Marina’s first pay-per-view match as well. I didn’t want to take away from their moment but maybe put a little bit of a spotlight on it and a little bit of a nudge to my upcoming fight.”

On if she attacked Toni Storm:

“Oh, I wasn’t ready for that question … next question, next question.”

On why she is not returning to pro wrestling:

“I think, just, we’re trying to have another kid now and all this stuff. That lifestyle, being on the road and wrestling, it’s just not conducive at all to having multiple kids. We were able to make it work for a little while. It’s just not doable anymore. I could be open to doing some things if it works out and it’s local. We’re looking to move to Hawaii, and it would be kinda cool to open a little school.”