Friday, May 29, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Ronda Rousey Addresses Potential Future In AEW

By
James Hetfield
-
Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey | AEW

Former WWE star and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey recently appeared on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, where she discussed topics, including her potential interest in joining AEW in the near future.

Rousey said, “No, I — that life of being on the road is probably more time-consuming than doing training camp at home.”

On whether she had fun during her appearance at AEW Revolution:

“I had a great time, but it just happened to be in town, and my best friend was there. You know what I mean?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved