Ronda Rousey Addresses Potential Future In AEW

Former WWE star and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey recently appeared on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams, where she discussed topics, including her potential interest in joining AEW in the near future.

Rousey said, “No, I — that life of being on the road is probably more time-consuming than doing training camp at home.”

On whether she had fun during her appearance at AEW Revolution:

“I had a great time, but it just happened to be in town, and my best friend was there. You know what I mean?”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)