Backstage Update On AEW’s Position Following WBD-Paramount Merger News

As previously reported by PWMania.com, there have been claims that Warner Bros. Discovery, AEW’s current broadcast partner, informed company President and CEO Tony Khan in advance about its merger with Paramount.

This was allegedly to give AEW the opportunity to develop a contingency plan in case the new owners decided not to pick up the option year, which is set for 2028. However, both parties have since denied these claims. There has been considerable discussion about the future of AEW’s television programming, and the merger is expected to be finalized by the third quarter of 2026.

Despite concerns that Paramount, which has a significant broadcasting deal with the TKO-owned UFC, might not be a favorable outcome for AEW, a new report from Fightful Select reveals that multiple AEW sources have indicated that Khan is “excited” about the possibility of continuing the promotion’s relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Regarding the discussions about Paramount airing UFC content, Fightful cited an insider who claimed that there is no exclusivity clause preventing Paramount from bringing AEW on board. Another source reportedly mentioned that UFC operates within Paramount, rather than the other way around.