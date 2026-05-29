Backstage Update On Samoa Joe’s Latest AEW Absence

During Wednesday’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision, former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe announced to The Opps in a backstage segment that “Hollywood was calling.” As a result, he will be away from AEW television for the foreseeable future. Joe then urged HOOK, Katsuyori Shibata, and Anthony Bowens to maintain order in his absence.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the likely reason for Joe’s latest hiatus from AEW TV is his commitment to the Peacock series “Twisted Metal.”

The report also mentioned that filming for the third season of the series will begin shortly in Canada. Joe, who plays Sweet Tooth in the series, has frequently taken breaks from AEW to fulfill his filming obligations. The third season is expected to premiere in 2027.

Joe was in action at last weekend’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event at a sold-out Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. He faced Will Ospreay in the opening round of the 2026 Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Despite an entertaining and competitive match, Joe ultimately lost to Ospreay.