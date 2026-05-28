Jim Ross Reveals Health Scare And Difficult AEW Double Or Nothing Weekend

Jim Ross has revealed that he suffered a painful fall and back injury before traveling to AEW Double or Nothing, describing the trip as one of the most difficult travel experiences of his life.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the 74-year-old broadcaster explained that the problems began before he even left home for New York. “It was not a good travel weekend for me. I was supposed to get picked up Saturday morning. We had the alarm set, my driver was going to pick me up, and all of a sudden I fell. I’d had a fall in weeks, so I fell, and busted my ass away from my phone.”

Ross said the fall caused him to miss his scheduled flight, forcing him to rebook travel to New York.

After finally arriving, his physical condition worsened. “I got in my room on Saturday night, I laid on the bed, put my ass on the edge of the bed, and just relax. Well, little did I know my back was going to go out on me. So now I’m in the hotel, and with my back out and I can’t function, so it was just a horrible experience.”

Ross also shared a concerning update regarding ongoing neurological evaluations. “I got a neurologist now, he’s talking to me about, you know, high-risk area for dementia and all that bullshit.”

He added that weakness in his legs contributed to the fall. “My legs are really weak, and on Saturday morning, one of my legs just went out under me, it just went like a piece of spaghetti, it wasn’t good.”

Despite the setbacks, Ross still traveled to Queens, New York, where he called the AEW Continental Championship match between Jon Moxley and Kyle O’Reilly.

Ross admitted he may have been better off staying home but said his love of wrestling continues to motivate him. “I like working, and I love pro wrestling.”

While dealing with the physical toll of the trip, Ross spoke positively about the event itself, praising both the production and crowd atmosphere. “I thought it was just a hell of a show. Nothing sucked whatsoever. It was well produced, it was well timed.”

He also praised the sold-out crowd at Louis Armstrong Stadium. “It was packed, sold out, and that’s legit. As you can see, the crowd was an empty seat in the house.”

Ross has faced numerous health challenges in recent years, including skin cancer treatment, blood clots, vertigo, neuropathy, and mobility issues. Despite those obstacles, he remains one of the most respected voices in professional wrestling and continues to contribute to AEW broadcasts whenever possible.