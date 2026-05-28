Samoa Joe Taking Break From AEW Television For Hollywood Role

On Wednesday’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and Collision, Samoa Joe made an appearance alongside the rest of The Opps and announced that he will be taking a break from the company for the next few months to return to Hollywood. This segment aired during the third hour of Collision.

Joe informed Katsuyori Shibata, HOOK, and Anthony Bowens that he would be stepping away, explaining, “Hollywood came calling.” He expressed his trust in HOOK to oversee the group and shared an embrace with him before departing.

There is currently no information about the projects Joe will pursue in Hollywood.

He appears as Sweet Tooth in Peacock’s Twisted Metal series, which is set to return for a third season next year. No details have been released about any other projects he may be involved in.