Jim Ross Reveals AEW Contract Set To Expire This Summer

Jim Ross has revealed that his current contract with All Elite Wrestling is expected to expire in August, and he is unsure whether the company plans to offer him a new deal.

Speaking on Grilling JR, Ross discussed his current role in AEW and whether he would like to be more involved behind the scenes.

The Hall of Fame broadcaster indicated that he is content with his current position but would be willing to take on additional responsibilities if asked. “I’m pretty content, Conrad. To be honest with you, would I accept more responsibility and do more work? Of course, if asked to perform in that world, I’m happy to do it.”

Ross also praised AEW President Tony Khan for the way he has treated him throughout his tenure with the company. “Tony Khan’s been really good to me.”

The conversation then turned to Ross’ contract status, where he acknowledged that his future remains undecided. “But I don’t have a lot more time left on my contract.”

Ross revealed he recently discussed the situation with his longtime agent, Barry Bloom, but is taking a relaxed approach to the negotiations. “I talked to Barry Bloom, my agent, he was in New York, and we chatted about my status, and I’m just gonna let it play out.”

The legendary announcer admitted he does not know what Khan’s plans are. “I don’t know when Tony Khan wants to keep me, well, if he doesn’t, then he won’t.”

Ross reflected on his remarkable longevity in the wrestling business and suggested he is no longer stressing about contract situations. “God damn, Conrad, I’ve been doing this 50 years, long time, and I enjoyed virtually every minute of it.”

According to Ross, the current agreement is expected to run through August. “I’ll keep everybody posted whenever my deal is up, I think sometime in August, I believe that’s true. That’s how focused I am on my contract. I just passed the worrying about it stage.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Ross spoke positively about AEW’s current structure and leadership. “I hope I stay with them, and I enjoy the hell out of Tony Khan.”

He also praised the company’s current support staff, calling it one of the strongest teams assembled during his time with AEW. “I believe that presently AEW has their strongest support staff assembled as we’ve ever had.”

Ross further revealed that he is putting future book-writing projects on hold while he waits to see what the next chapter of his career looks like. “I’m gonna take a little break in it. After this summer, I’m not sure what my future holds, you know, with AEW.”

Ross has been with AEW since the promotion launched in 2019 and remains one of the most recognizable voices in wrestling history. His comments come just days after he disclosed recent health challenges, including a fall before AEW Double or Nothing and ongoing neurological testing related to dementia concerns.

Whether Ross remains with AEW beyond August is likely to become one of the most closely watched contract situations in wrestling over the coming months.