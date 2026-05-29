Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (5/30/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

STARDOM star Hazuki will go up against Maya in a singles match, and the vacancy for the TBS Championship will be addressed.

Previously announced for the show is the AEW World Trios Champions, The Conglomeration, consisting of “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong. They will defend their titles against the Don Callis Family, featuring Rocky “Azucar” Romero, Trent Beretta, and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer.

Additionally, the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, Divine Dominion (comprised of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross), will face TayJay (Tay Melo and Anna Jay) in a 5-Minute Eliminator Match for the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.