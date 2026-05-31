WWE Clash In Italy Results – May 31, 2026

WWE Clash In Italy goes down this afternoon from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. Things kick off with ‘Countdown to WWE Clash In Italy’ starting at 12/11c. This will lead into the main show, which begins at 2/1c on ESPN Unlimited, with the first hour airing for free on ESPN.

‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. We then shoot live outside of Inalpi Arena in Turin, where we see, and very much hear, a loud and energetic crowd of Italian fans, as we settle down at the pre-show panel.

The panelists for the pre-show include Joe Tessitore, Peter Rosenberg, Corey Graves and Big E. They introduce themselves and then bring in their co-hosting staff for their first appearances. We check in briefly with Cathy Kelley, Byron Saxton and others.

Back at the panel, the pre-show hosts begin breaking down some of the action scheduled for tonight’s show. We see clips from Cody Rhodes’ sit-down interview with Joe Tessitore, as well as Becky Lynch’s with Corey Graves. We get a quick word from Jacob Fatu live backstage.

Now, Sol Ruca comes out and joins the pre-show hosts at the panel. She assures them when asked that her injury status is fine, and that she is here and ready to go. The brief interview wraps up and after some more insight and analysis from the hosts, Becky Lynch joins them at the desk.

After some more talk and additional excerpts from sit-down interviews with Gunther, Lynch and Rhodes, we start to wind things down on the pre-show. Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque gives a quick interview backstage as the final minutes of the Countdown special wrap up.

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther

The cold open video package hits to get the main show started. Hour one is available for free on ESPN. Joe Tessitore and Corey Graves welcome us to the show from commentary at ringside. The familiar sounds of Gunther’s theme hits and out comes “The Career-Killer” for our opening contest.

He settles in the ring, his music winds down and then the sounds of Cody Rhodes’ entrance tune hits. The energy-filled Italian crowd erupts as “The American Nightmare” emerges for his latest Undisputed WWE Championship defense. He makes his way to the ring.

The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger, and then the bell sounds to get our first of five advertised matches officially off-and-running inside Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

They circle the ring and lock up. Gunther quickly applies a waist-lock. Rhodes twists out, and they start tussling against the ropes for position. Rhodes gets him in the corner and gives a clean break before doing a Stardust cartwheel. Gunther looks unimpressed.

They go for a test of strength, and Gunther quickly brings him to his knees. Rhodes quickly fights up, and Gunther backs him into the corner. Gunther backs up and chops Rhodes down. Gunther smacks him in the chest with a second chop before sending him into the ropes.

Rhodes slides through his legs, drops down, and hits an uppercut. Rhodes goes for a Disaster Kick, but Gunther chops him out of mid-air. Gunther sends Rhodes into the ropes and hits a pair of knees to the midsection. Gunther then teases a neck-breaker before chopping him in the chest for a one-count.

Rhodes scurries to the corner to recover. Gunther chops him and sends him hard into the opposite corner. Gunther grabs him for a Sleeper Hold, but Rhodes fights out of it. Gunther then big boots him down. Gunther grabs the arm, but Rhodes fights back.

Gunther quickly drives his shoulder into Rhodes. Rhodes holds his left arm in pain. Rhodes flips through a back suplex and punches Gunther before rocking him with a running forearm. Rhodes slingshots over Gunther and hits a snap powerslam.

The crowd is roaring as Rhodes starts up the stinging left jabs, followed by a Bionic Elbow. Rhodes connects with a Pedigree. Gunther kicks out. Moments later, we see Rhodes escape the rear naked choke / sleeper from Gunther, and ultimately finish him off. There is controversy, however, as Gunther’s foot was under the ropes on the pin.

Winner and STILL Undisputed WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes

WWE Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Now the first of two WrestleMania 42 rematches is coming up, as Rhea Ripley defends her WWE Women’s Championship against former title-holder Jade Cargill in the second and final match airing as part of the free first hour on ESPN.

They lock up and quickly push each other off. They lock up again, and Ripley presses her against the ropes. A “Let’s go, Mami” chant picks up. They tussle around before Ripley takes her down. They’re still locked up, so Cargill knees her in the midsection and slaps her in the face.

Ripley quickly kicks her and hits a facebuster, but Cargill quickly cuts her off and hits a scoop slam. Cargill tries to show her up with some push-ups, so Ripley slaps her in the face. Ripley sends her out of the ring and hits a baseball slide.

Ripley goes for a cannonball off the apron, but Cargill grabs her out of mid-air, stands her up, and punches her. Cargill slams her on the apron. Cargill then pulls her back to the ringside area and bounces her off the ropes for a knee to the face.

Cargill taunts the crowd and gets into the ring to break up the count. Cargill then grabs the WWE Women’s Champion and hits a fallaway slam on the floor before doing a kip up. Cargill rolls Ripley into the ring. Ripley punches her as she gets in the ring, but Cargill cuts her off.

The crowd continues to loudly chant for Ripley. Cargill puts her on the middle rope and chokes her. Cargill pushes her into the corner and stomps away at her. Ripley is gasping for air. Cargill pulls Ripley up and forearms her chest. Cargill then whips her hard into the opposite corner.

Cargill shows her up again with some push-ups. Cargill hits a snap vertical suplex for a two-count. Cargill saunters around the ring and kicks her in the ribs. Ripley tries to fight back, but Cargill cuts her off. Cargill continues to take it to her, but Ripley soon kicks and chops her back.

Cargill reverses a whip to the corner and gets in Ripley’s face. Cargill hits another snap suplex for a two-count. Cargill applies a rear chin lock, but Ripley fights up. Cargill quickly slings Ripley down to cut her off. Cargill pushes Ripley in this one-sided match. Ripley fights back, but Cargill hits a scoop slam.

Cargill goes for an elbow drop, but Ripley moves. Ripley gets up in the corner and sidesteps Cargill, sending her shoulder into the ring post. Ripley hits a trio of short-arm clotheslines before kicking her and hitting a slingshot facebuster. Ripley kicks her before hitting a German Suplex.

Cargill rolls out of the ring to recover, so Ripley hits her with a cannonball off the apron. Ripley gets Cargill in the ring and connects with a missile dropkick for a two-count. Ripley soon tries to set up for a Razor’s Edge, but Cargill fights it with a back body drop. Ripley pops up and superkicks her down.

The crowd is LOUD as both women take a few moments to recover. They crawl toward each other and go face-to-face. They get to their feet, trading punches. Ripley shoves her off and sidesteps a pump kick. Cargill avoids a kick and goes for Jaded, but Ripley gets out.

Ripley soon stuns her with a headbutt and goes for the Riptide, but Cargill fights out. Ripley kicks her down and hits the Razor’s Edge. Ripley follows up with a Shining Wizard for a near fall. Ripley holds her ankle in pain. They slowly get up, and Ripley gets her in the electric chair position.

Cargill grabs the top rope and pulls Ripley out of the ring, but Ripley stays on her feet and has her in the electric chair! Ripley then slams her down onto the apron. Ripley gets her in the ring and covers. 1… 2… Cargill weakly kicks out.

Ripley sets up for Riptide, but Cargill slides out. Cargill goes for Jaded, but Ripley slides out. Ripley goes for a Riptide, but Cargill counters with a DDT for a near fall! Cargill goes for a slam, but Ripley flips through. Cargill quickly fires back with a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Cargill positions Ripley near the corner and climbs to the top rope.

Ripley pops up and chops her chest to cut her off. Ripley turns her around and bounces her face off the top of the ring post. Ripley hits a top rope back superplex! 1… 2… Cargill kicks out! Ripley cannot believe it. B-Fab and Michin head to the ringside area. Ripley sees them coming and turns into a pump kick from Cargill.

Cargill goes for Jaded, but Ripley counters into a roll-up before hitting a double stomp to the midsection. Ripley hits the Riptide! 1… 2… B-Fab reaches for Cargill’s leg, but she can’t grab it. Cargill then puts her leg on the bottom rope to break the hold.

The referee ejects them from the ringside. Ripley gets in B-Fab’s and Michin’s faces. They then turn into a crossbody block off the barricade from Charlotte Flair! Cargill hits Ripley with a pump kick and hits Jaded! 1… 2… Flair puts Ripley’s foot on the bottom rope. Cargill is furious. Ripley quickly headbutts her and hits the Riptide for the win.

Winner and STILL WWE Women’s Champion: Rhea Ripley

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi II

The ESPN hour wraps up and we move to the premium live event portion of the show for the rest of the event. The third match of the evening is gearing up now, with our second of two scheduled WrestleMania 42 rematches coming up next.

Brock Lesnar takes on Oba Femi next. The pre-match video package airs to get things started. We return live inside the arena where “The Beast Incarnate” makes his way down to the ring, accompanied by Paul Heyman. After he settles in the ring, his music dies down.

Now the theme for Oba Femi begins playing, and this might literally be the loudest crowd reaction in WWE history. That’s maybe an exaggeration, but if it is, it’s not by much. The crowd goes absolutely ballistic from the time Femi’s music hits the speakers, until he is in the ring and the tune fades down.

As Alicia Taylor begins the formal pre-match ring introductions, Heyman yanks the microphone from her and does Lesnar’s himself, in Italian. Taylor then introduces Femi. The crowd begins going nuts with loud “Oba! Oba!” chants again. Lesnar rushes Femi before the bell.

The bell sounds and Lesnar immediately hoists Femi up for an F-5. He picks him up and hits a second one in a row. He lifts him a third time and hits another one. After a fourth F-5, a confident Lesnar goes for the cover, yet somehow Femi kicks out at two.

Lesnar looks at Femi in disbelief. Heyman begins yelling “Kimura! Kimura!” at Lesnar from ringside. Lesnar obliges, snatching Femi’s arm and dropping to the mat. He locks it up and cranks away at the Kimura lock as Femi struggles in an attempt to fight out of the hold or get to the ropes.

Femi ends up fighting his way up to his feet, lifting Lesnar while still in the hold. With only use of one of his arms, Femi hoists Lesnar up like a child and slams his way free. Femi grabs Lesnar by the throat for a chokeslam, but Lesnar escapes and immediately counters with an F-5.

He goes for the cover, but again Femi kicks out. Lesnar pounds the mat in frustration. The two end up on the floor. Lesnar looks for the Kimura again, but this time Femi slams Lesnar into the steel ring post to escape. Seconds later, Lesnar slams Femi through the commentary table.

Brock rolls back into the ring and celebrates like it’s over. He watches on as the referee begins his count. Femi is lifeless until the count of seven or eight. He then literally springs up to his feet in a single bounce, and does the Oba Strut back to the ring.

Femi charges from one corner of the ring to the other with a vicious uppercut. And again. And again. Femi hoists Lesnar up and launches him half way across the ring with ease. Femi hoists Lesnar up and looks for the Fall From Grace. His arm gives out on him. Lesnar hits an F-5 and covers Femi for the win.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sol Ruca

We get a break in the action to look at some highlights from the AAA Noche de Los Grandes Week 1 special event on Saturday night. Michael Cole shouts out the new champions crowned at the event, which included Rey Fenix, The War Raiders and El Hijo del Vikingo, before recapping the El Grande Americano mask vs. mask match.

Now we shoot to the pre-match video package to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening. It’s co-main event time. Becky Lynch defends her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against newcomer to the WWE main roster, Sol Ruca.

But first, we shoot to a goofy-assed comedy segment with The Miz, Fraxiom and R-Truth to promote Scary Movie. Marlon Wayans makes a cameo on a Zoom call on one of the wrestlers’ phones. We then see the official promotional trailer for Scary Movie.

Back live inside the arena, the theme for Sol Ruca hits to bring the challenger out to the ring for our fourth of five scheduled matches at WWE Clash In Italy. The reigning, defending Women’s I-C Champion, Becky Lynch, makes her way out.

“The Man” immediately argues with referee Jessika Carr, who she has a rocky history with. Things get started between Lynch and Roca after that, with Lynch immediately trying to use the referee as a shield for herself. Ruca fights on, however, and goes to work on the champ in the corner.

Sol with a standing moonsault and she goes for the cover but Lynch kicks out. Sol to the ropes but Lynch clotheslines her to the outside of the ring. Lynch to the ropes and she lands a baseball slide. Lynch gets on the ring apron and jumps but Sol moves out of the way.

Sol runs towards Lynch but Lynch throws her onto the ring apron. Sol with a hand stand on the ring apron, Lynch goes for a right hand but Sol pulls herself up and Lynch hits the ring post. Sol climbs the top rope and lands a moon sault onto Lynch on the outside of the ring.

Sol throws Lynch back into the ring. She goes for the cover but Lynch kicks out. Sol goes for a spring board but Lynch trips her up. Lynch with right hands but Sol with right hands. Sol runs towards Lynch but Lynch throws her to the outside of the ring. Lynch to the outside and she throws Sol into the barricade.

Lynch throws Sol back into the ring. Lynch climbs the top rope and Lynch with a leg drop. She goes for the cover but Sol kicks out. Lynch with right hands but Sol with right hands. Lynch to the ropes but Sol with a spinning elbow. Sol with a German suplex. Sol gets on the second rope and lands a drop kick.

Sol with a running knee to the face. She goes for the cover but Lynch kicks out. Lynch gets to her feet, Sol goes for the Sol Snatcher but Lynch moves out of the way. Lynch tries to get Sol into an arm bar but Sol reverses it into a cross face. Lynch gets out of it and goes for the DisArm Her, but Sol reverses it into a cover for two.

Lynch rolls Sol up, Carr gets back in the ring but Sol kicks out. Lynch argues with Carr. Lynch goes for the Manhandle Slam but Sol with a drop kick. Sol on the ring apron but Lynch with right hands. Lynch gets on the second rope and she brings Sol onto the second rope. Lynch goes for a suplex but Sol with right hands.

Sol climbs the top rope and lands the X-Factor. She goes for the cover but Lynch kicks out. Sol gets on the top rope, Lynch grabs Carr and pushes her onto the ropes. Sol loses her balance. Lynch gets on the second rope and she lands a suplex. Lynch goes for a DDT but Sol lands on her feet. Sol with a super kick. Lynch rolls to the outside.

Ruca with an acrobatic hand stand to the outside of the ring onto Lynch. She throws Lynch back into the ring. Sol jumps off the top rope, she lands on her feet but Lynch with a Man handle slam. She goes for the cover but Sol kicks out. Lynch goes for the Sol Snatcher but Sol grabs her and she hits Lynch with the Manhandle Slam.

Now we see Sol go for the cover, but Lynch kicks out. Sol runs towards Lynch but Lynch grabs her for the ManHandle Slam, however Ruca avoids it and counters by leaping onto the middle rope and connecting with a Sol Snatcher out of nowhere for the win. We have a new Women’s I-C champ.

Winner and NEW WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion: Sol Ruca

WWE World Heavyweight Championship (Tribal Combat)

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

It’s main event time!

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