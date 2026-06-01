Roman Reigns Sends Blunt Warning To WWE Locker Room

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns defeated “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu in a Tribal Combat match to retain his title at the 2026 WWE Clash premium live event in Italy yesterday.

After the match, Reigns was interviewed by Cathy Kelley during the post-show. When asked about the significance of his victory over Fatu, Reigns had some strong words and even issued a warning to the rest of the locker room.

Reigns said, “I don’t think it matters what it means for me. What it means for everybody else, huh? I can hear the chatter. LA Knight. Royce Keys. And this goes for any of you chumps back there. You want to run your mouth about the Tribal Chief? You want to run your mouth about my family? You terrified about this Bloodline, ain’t you? You see what’s happening behind me. I been a general. I been had an army. I’m trying to do it the right way. I’m trying to shine a light on my legacy in a positive manner, but you all are forcing my hand. Keep on trying me. I’ll run it all forever.”

Reigns then shoved the camera away and walked off, followed by The Usos and a disappointed Jacob Fatu. Due to the loss, Fatu is now required to serve Reigns and join The Bloodline. For the moment, it seems that Fatu is complying with The Bloodline after his defeat.

Additionally, as he made his way backstage after the match, Reigns could be heard mentioning the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. During his exit, Reigns was quoted saying, “Now they know who the Head of the Table is. Who is the captain of the ship? QB1, **** that noise. It’s the Tribal Chief.”

You can check out Reigns’ comments below.

“You want to run your mouth about the Tribal Chief? …. You’re terrified about this bloodline.” Roman Reigns had a message after his win 🗣️ #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/oRLSfcH81l — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2026

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)