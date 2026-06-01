Cody Rhodes Addresses Controversial Finish Against GUNTHER At Clash In Italy

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes participated in the post-show for WWE Clash in Italy. During the discussion, he addressed several topics, including the controversial finish of his match against “The Ring General,” GUNTHER. It was noted that GUNTHER’s foot was under the rope when the count began. Rhodes expressed his openness to a rematch.

Rhodes said, “I think it’s important, because I know you’re going to ask me about it and I know everyone saw it. I didn’t see it in the moment, I definitely saw it in the replay. If GUNTHER wants a rematch, I would do a rematch with GUNTHER right here, right now. And if anyone deserves one — you can throw all the preexisting issues between us away. If anyone deserves one, he certainly deserves one. So I understand, ‘Hey, a win’s a win.’ But that’s not how you want to do it, especially in front of a wonderful crowd like this. And if he wants one, I’m here for it.”

On his successful record against GUNTHER:

“I’ll tell you, E. It’s something that Joe Tess and I… It’s really a matter of, I think — and I’m not saying it with any arrogance, I said it to [Tessitore]. Sometimes you have someone’s number, and I think I have his number. But I also thought I had Seth Rollins’ number. And when we went to the fourth [match], when he got me. Gunther is not someone you can take lightly, but maybe it is a matter of, the styles match and they behoove me.”

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)