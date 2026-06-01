Cody Rhodes Fires Back After Roman Reigns Takes Shot At Him

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns took a pointed shot at Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at the end of the 2026 Clash in Italy Premium Live Event (PLE) following his victory over Jacob Fatu in Tribal Combat. Looking into the camera, Reigns made a remark saying, “QB1, f**k that noise,” referring to the nickname Rhodes has given himself.

After the event, Rhodes participated in the Clash in Italy post-show to discuss various topics, including Reigns’ comments. He mentioned that he hadn’t seen Reigns’ remarks but acknowledged that they both hold a victory over each other, suggesting that he would be open to another match.

Rhodes said, “So I actually didn’t [hear Reigns’ comments], but I heard you [Peter Rosenberg] say, ‘We’re gonna talk about it,” Rhodes said. “So you gotta be the messenger, what was it?”

On after he heard the comment:

“I think it’s a unique position for me to be in for me to say something negative or for him to say something negative about me. And it’s for the simple fact that he doesn’t have two wins over me, I don’t have two wins over him. He beat me once, and I beat his ass once. So I don’t know. Add him to the list, because we said GUNTHER can get a rematch whenever he wants it, come and get it. Easy to find, hard to beat, that goes for Roman Reigns as well.”

After the show, WWE released a video of Rhodes walking backstage. Reigns exited his locker room and the two exchanged a silent stare before Rhodes continued walking.

You can check out Rhodes’ comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)