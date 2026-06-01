Liv Morgan Fires Back At Critics With Bold Queen Of The Ring Declaration

WWE Women’s World Champion and member of The Judgment Day, Liv Morgan, participated in a post-show discussion after WWE Clash in Italy.

During the event, she addressed various topics, including her decision to enter the Queen of the Ring tournament, despite already being the Women’s World Champion.

Morgan began by discussing Jade Cargill’s recent loss to Rhea Ripley, noting that every woman on the show performed well. However, she confidently stated that she has already defeated them all. Morgan then took the opportunity to respond to her critics, explaining that she is entering the tournament because she wants to achieve it all.

Morgan said, “That had me thinking. All these women had an incredible night. But you know what all those women have in common? They have all been beaten by Liv Morgan! And so I was like — okay, okay, let me expand upon this. So then it had me thinking of all the people that think Liv Morgan isn’t a good champion. It had me thinking about the people that say, ‘Liv Morgan does not defend her title.’ It had me thinking of all the people that said, ‘Liv Morgan isn’t worthy of being champion!’ And you know what that made me think? That made me think that I am entering the Queen of the Ring tournament because I want it all. I want it all, so I am taking it all! Because I am the greatest women’s champion of aaaaaalll time! And if you don’t like it, you can cry about it. But if I were you, I’d watch me.”

You can check out Morgan’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)