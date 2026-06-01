Brian Myers Reveals How He Became One Of The Rock’s Personal Training Partners

TNA World Tag Team Champion Brian Myers of The System recently appeared on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed a variety of topics. One highlight was how he landed the opportunity to help WWE legend The Rock get ring-ready for his return in 2011.

Myers said, “I think Hunter and Johnny hand-picked me and Joe Hennig for that.”

On getting called for the gig:

“He hosted the Mania, and he was around, but then he was gonna do that tag in The Garden, and they said he wanted to train. Johnny Ace called me on a Wednesday, and I’m like, oh, I’m getting fired, this is it. Then they were like, ‘Please hold for Joe Hennig.’ I’m like wtf? It was the weirdest. I actually was on the train going with who would become my wife, like, one of our first dates. So I was all like, what is happening? And then Johnny is like, ‘Yeah, Rock wants to train, and we picked you guys.’ It was an unbelievable experience, because, obviously, Dwayne’s schedule is something else, and we were his personal little crash test dummies. You just never knew. A couple times I flew to Miami in the morning, train with him in Miami, and then flew out of Miami, like my commute was Miami and back in a day.”

On if they trained in The Rock’s house:

“No, they would set up a WWE ring wherever he was filming whatever, in all these different spots. We did New Orleans. We did Miami. One time he couldn’t make it, and me and Joe Hennig had a honeymoon on Bourbon Street. Because they got us there. We’re supposed to be there for like, the weekend. Maybe TV was like a drive. So they were like, just stay. And they paid for this beautiful hotel on Bourbon Street, me and Joe, and we just went out every night. It was unbelievable, but he couldn’t have been cooler, man. He’s one of those people, I was around him, and you’re like this is why this guy’s so successful. You just see it. You just see it in him, the way he treats people, the way he carried himself, the things he cared about. I just saw it. It was really, really cool.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)